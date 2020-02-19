Listen Live Sports

Michigan State adds Courtney Hawkins as wide receivers coach

February 19, 2020 11:23 pm
 
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State has hired Courtney Hawkins as wide receivers coach.

Spartans coach Mel Tucker announced the addition to his new staff on Wednesday.

Hawkins was the head coach and athletic director at Flint Beecher High School in Michigan, where he played receiver before going on to star at the position at Michigan State. Hawkins was a two-time All-Big Ten player for the late George Perles from 1988 to 1991 for the Spartans. He played in nine NFL seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tucker was hired away from Colorado last week by Michigan State, which more than doubled his total compensation with a six-year, $33 million contract. He retained assistants Mike Tressel and Ron Burton from coach Mark Dantonio’s staff.

Tucker brought one of his assistants with the Buffaloes with him on Monday, hiring Chris Kapilovic to be his offensive line coach and running game coordinator. Kapilovic had the same roles at Colorado under Tucker last year in his only season at the school.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

