Michigan State hires Kapilovic as offensive line coach

February 17, 2020 8:50 pm
 
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State is hiring Chris Kapilovic as its offensive line coach and running game coordinator.

The school announced the move Monday night. Kapilovic filled those same roles last season at Colorado under new Michigan State coach Mel Tucker.

The Spartans hired Tucker last week following Mark Dantonio’s retirement. Tucker brings the 51-year-old Kapilovic with him to East Lansing.

“Chris is very passionate about the game of football and is a master motivator,” Tucker said in a statement. “He’s a great teacher who puts a premium on technique and fundamentals.”

Tucker has also been an assistant at North Carolina, Southern Mississippi, Missouri State and Alabama State. He was the offensive coordinator at North Carolina before his brief stint at Colorado.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

