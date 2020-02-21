Listen Live Sports

Michigan State hires Wisconsin’s Gilmore as tight ends coach

February 21, 2020 4:54 pm
 
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State hired Wisconsin assistant Ted Gilmore on Friday as tight ends coach.

Gilmore, 52, joins the Spartans after spending the past five seasons as the Badgers’ wide receivers coach. Previously, he spent three seasons as wide receivers coach for the Oakland Raiders and numerous colleges before that, including Nebraska, Purdue and Colorado.

“Coach Gilmore is a great teacher and excellent motivator who brings high energy,” new Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker said in a statement. “He’s a proven developer of players and a very effective recruiter.”

Tucker also announced the hirings of three directors: Geoff Martzen for player personnel, Cody Cox for football operations and Darien Harris for player engagement.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

