Michigan State looks to extend streak vs Nebraska

Michigan State (17-9, 9-6) vs. Nebraska (7-18, 2-12)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Nebraska. Michigan State has won by an average of 15 points in its last five wins over the Cornhuskers. Nebraska’s last win in the series came on Jan. 20, 2016, a 72-71 win.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The dynamic Cam Mack is putting up 12.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists to lead the way for the Cornhuskers. Haanif Cheatham has complemented Mack and is accounting for 12.4 points per game. The Spartans are led by Xavier Tillman, who is averaging a double-double with 13.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.

Advertisement

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Cassius Winston has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Michigan State field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 30 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Michigan State is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 17-3 when scoring at least 66.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Michigan State is a perfect 8-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 9-9 when fewer than four Spartans players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nebraska offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.4 percent of its possessions, which is the eighth-lowest rate in the country. The Michigan State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 333rd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.