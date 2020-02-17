Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Miller leads Morgan State past South Carolina State, 78-72

February 17, 2020 10:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Malik Miller had 14 points to lead five Morgan State players in double figures as the Bears defeated South Carolina State 78-72 on Monday night.

Lagio Grantsaan and David Syfax Jr. added 13 points apiece for the Bears. Sherwyn Devonish and Stanley Davis chipped in 12 points each.

Rayshawn Neal had 17 points and six assists for the Bulldogs (11-13, 6-6 Mid-Eastern Conference). Tariq Simmons added 17 points and six rebounds. Damani Applewhite had 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs this season. Morgan State defeated South Carolina State 77-63 on Jan. 6. Morgan State (14-14, 8-5) faces Delaware State at home next Monday. South Carolina State takes on Bethune-Cookman on the road on Saturday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Thundercat Technology and Dell Technologies: Technology leaders address cloud migration and optimization in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|19 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
2|19 Unified Data Analytics Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oliver Tony Henry Jr. shattered color barriers in USCG

Today in History

1942: FDR orders Japanese Americans to internment camps