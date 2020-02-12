Listen Live Sports

Miller leads UNC-Greensboro past W. Carolina 82-62

February 12, 2020 9:53 pm
 
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Miller had 20 points as UNC Greensboro rolled past Western Carolina 82-62 on Wednesday night.

Keyshaun Langley had 14 points for UNC Greensboro (20-6, 10-3 Southern Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. James Dickey added 11 points. Mohammed Abdulsalam had three points and five blocks.

Carlos Dotson scored a career-high 32 points and had 12 rebounds for the Catamounts (15-9, 7-6). Onno Steger added 14 points. Tyler Harris had seven rebounds.

Mason Faulkner, who led the Catamounts in scoring coming into the contest with 18 points per game, was held to 2 points. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 4).

The Spartans improve to 2-0 against the Catamounts this season. UNC Greensboro defeated Western Carolina 72-58 on Jan. 29. UNC Greensboro takes on Mercer on the road on Saturday. Western Carolina faces Wofford on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

