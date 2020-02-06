Listen Live Sports

Milwaukee 74, Ill.-Chicago 57

February 6, 2020 10:21 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (11-13)

Wilbourn 2-4 0-0 4, Lucas 6-11 0-0 15, Roy 7-11 0-1 18, Thomas 6-12 0-0 15, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Abram 2-6 5-5 9, Henderson 2-4 3-4 7, Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Bingham 2-2 0-0 6, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 8-10 74.

ILL.-CHICAGO (11-14)

Blount 1-3 2-2 4, Bridges 4-7 1-2 9, Diggins 4-7 1-2 11, Ferguson 5-12 3-5 14, Ottey 3-14 3-4 9, Boahen 2-11 0-0 4, Ahale 2-3 0-1 6, Ejim 0-0 0-0 0, Wiley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 10-16 57.

Halftime_Milwaukee 37-25. 3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 12-26 (Roy 4-7, Lucas 3-6, Thomas 3-6, Bingham 2-2, Henderson 0-1, Abram 0-2, Brown 0-2), Ill.-Chicago 5-16 (Ahale 2-3, Diggins 2-3, Ferguson 1-5, Boahen 0-5). Fouled Out_Lucas. Rebounds_Milwaukee 33 (Abram 8), Ill.-Chicago 28 (Ferguson 6). Assists_Milwaukee 21 (Roy 7), Ill.-Chicago 13 (Ferguson, Boahen 4). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 15, Ill.-Chicago 9. A_1,995 (9,500).

