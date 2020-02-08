Milwaukee 80, IUPUI 79, OT

MILWAUKEE (12-13)

Wilbourn 3-4 2-3 8, Lucas 9-19 9-11 31, Roy 2-8 0-0 4, Thomas 3-9 0-0 6, Brown 4-8 0-0 11, Abram 3-7 2-2 10, Allen 1-2 3-4 5, Bingham 0-2 0-0 0, Henderson 2-3 1-2 5. Totals 27-62 17-22 80.

IUPUI (6-20)

Goss 2-5 2-4 7, Kenyon 1-2 0-0 2, Burk 5-20 9-13 23, Minnett 8-30 5-7 26, Weatherford 4-9 4-5 13, Depersia 1-2 0-0 3, White 2-2 0-2 4, Kemp 0-0 1-2 1, Stoltz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-70 21-33 79.

Halftime_Milwaukee 43-33. 3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 9-25 (Lucas 4-7, Brown 3-6, Abram 2-3, Bingham 0-2, Roy 0-3, Thomas 0-4), IUPUI 12-38 (Minnett 5-19, Burk 4-10, Depersia 1-2, Goss 1-3, Weatherford 1-3, Kenyon 0-1). Fouled Out_Roy, Weatherford. Rebounds_Milwaukee 44 (Abram 13), IUPUI 35 (Goss 13). Assists_Milwaukee 11 (Lucas 5), IUPUI 12 (Minnett 4). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 26, IUPUI 21. A_1,007 (6,500).

