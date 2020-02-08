Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Milwaukee 80, IUPUI 79, OT

February 8, 2020 3:29 pm
 
< a min read
      

MILWAUKEE (12-13)

Wilbourn 3-4 2-3 8, Lucas 9-19 9-11 31, Roy 2-8 0-0 4, Thomas 3-9 0-0 6, Brown 4-8 0-0 11, Abram 3-7 2-2 10, Allen 1-2 3-4 5, Bingham 0-2 0-0 0, Henderson 2-3 1-2 5. Totals 27-62 17-22 80.

IUPUI (6-20)

Goss 2-5 2-4 7, Kenyon 1-2 0-0 2, Burk 5-20 9-13 23, Minnett 8-30 5-7 26, Weatherford 4-9 4-5 13, Depersia 1-2 0-0 3, White 2-2 0-2 4, Kemp 0-0 1-2 1, Stoltz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-70 21-33 79.

Halftime_Milwaukee 43-33. 3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 9-25 (Lucas 4-7, Brown 3-6, Abram 2-3, Bingham 0-2, Roy 0-3, Thomas 0-4), IUPUI 12-38 (Minnett 5-19, Burk 4-10, Depersia 1-2, Goss 1-3, Weatherford 1-3, Kenyon 0-1). Fouled Out_Roy, Weatherford. Rebounds_Milwaukee 44 (Abram 13), IUPUI 35 (Goss 13). Assists_Milwaukee 11 (Lucas 5), IUPUI 12 (Minnett 4). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 26, IUPUI 21. A_1,007 (6,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk