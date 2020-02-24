Milwaukee visits Washington after Beal’s 53-point performance

Milwaukee Bucks (48-8, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (20-35, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Bucks -12.5; over/under is 240.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington faces the Milwaukee Bucks after Bradley Beal scored 53 points in the Wizards’ 126-117 loss to the Bulls.

The Wizards are 14-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 115.5 points while shooting 46.3 percent.

The Bucks are 30-4 in Eastern Conference play. Milwaukee leads the Eastern Conference with 26.2 assists. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 5.8.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Bucks defeated the Wizards 151-131 in their last matchup on Jan. 28. Khris Middleton led Milwaukee with 51 points, and Beal paced Washington scoring 47 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal is shooting 45.3 percent and averaging 29.6 points. Davis Bertans has averaged 14.4 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 44.6 percent over the last 10 games for Washington.

Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 13.6 rebounds and averages 30 points. Middleton has averaged 25.9 points and collected 8.1 rebounds while shooting 54.2 percent over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 5-5, averaging 116.5 points, 43.2 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points on 47.6 percent shooting.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 121.7 points, 52.4 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 42.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: John Wall: out (left torn achilles).

Bucks: Kyle Korver: out (back), Brook Lopez: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

