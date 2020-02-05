Minnesota 70, Wisconsin 52

WISCONSIN (13-10)

Ford 4-9 1-2 11, Reuvers 6-18 0-1 14, Wahl 1-3 0-2 2, Davison 0-3 4-4 4, Trice 4-13 0-0 10, Pritzl 0-7 0-0 0, Potter 4-11 2-2 11, Anderson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 19-67 7-11 52.

MINNESOTA (12-10)

Demir 2-7 3-4 7, Oturu 6-10 4-4 17, Carr 5-15 2-6 12, Kalscheur 4-14 0-0 11, Willis 7-10 2-2 21, Ihnen 1-4 0-0 2, Omersa 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 11-16 70.

Halftime_Minnesota 45-32. 3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 7-29 (Reuvers 2-4, Ford 2-5, Trice 2-9, Potter 1-2, Wahl 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Davison 0-2, Pritzl 0-4), Minnesota 9-22 (Willis 5-7, Kalscheur 3-8, Oturu 1-1, Carr 0-2, Demir 0-2, Ihnen 0-2). Fouled Out_Oturu. Rebounds_Wisconsin 40 (Potter 15), Minnesota 41 (Oturu 14). Assists_Wisconsin 9 (Trice 6), Minnesota 16 (Carr 10). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 15, Minnesota 15. A_11,389 (14,625).

