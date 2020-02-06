Minnesota 73, Wisconsin 64

MINNESOTA (15-8)

Bello 2-7 0-0 4, Bello 1-5 2-2 4, Hubbard 2-9 1-2 7, Powell 7-17 7-8 24, Scalia 6-15 1-2 16, Tomancova 0-0 0-0 0, Sconiers 1-4 1-1 3, Adashchyk 4-6 5-6 15, 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-63 17-21 73

WISCONSIN (11-12)

Laszewski 7-13 11-15 25, Lewis 4-11 7-9 15, Beverley 3-11 0-0 7, Hilliard 2-4 0-0 4, Van Leeuwen 1-6 0-0 2, Fredrickson 1-2 0-0 2, Stapleton 0-0 0-0 0, Stauffacher 0-1 0-0 0, Bragg 0-0 0-0 0, Gilreath 3-6 0-0 9, Luehring 0-0 0-0 0, Pospisilova 0-4 0-0 0, 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-58 18-24 64

Minnesota 18 25 16 14 — 73 Wisconsin 9 10 25 20 — 64

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 10-26 (Bello 0-1, Hubbard 2-7, Powell 3-8, Scalia 3-7, Adashchyk 2-3), Wisconsin 4-13 (Beverley 1-5, Van Leeuwen 0-2, Gilreath 3-5, Pospisilova 0-1). Assists_Minnesota 8 (Powell 5), Wisconsin 10 (Beverley 3). Fouled Out_Minnesota Bello, Bello. Rebounds_Minnesota 43 (Adashchyk 4-6), Wisconsin 33 (Laszewski 3-7). Total Fouls_Minnesota 20, Wisconsin 18. Technical Fouls_Wisconsin 1. A_3,581.

