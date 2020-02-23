Minnesota 83, Northwestern 57

MINNESOTA (13-13)

Demir 2-6 2-2 6, Oturu 8-11 3-4 22, Carr 7-14 1-2 18, Kalscheur 5-12 0-0 14, Willis 5-11 0-0 14, Omersa 2-2 0-2 4, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Hurt 0-2 0-0 0, Greenlee 0-0 0-0 0, Freeman 1-1 3-5 5, Conroy 0-0 0-0 0, Rudrud 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-62 9-15 83.

NORTHWESTERN (6-20)

Beran 3-6 1-5 8, Kopp 3-10 2-2 8, Young 5-13 0-0 10, Buie 4-13 0-0 9, Spencer 1-3 2-2 4, Turner 2-6 0-1 4, Nance 5-9 0-1 11, Jones 1-2 1-2 3, Greer 0-0 0-0 0, Malnati 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 6-13 57.

Halftime_Minnesota 44-28. 3-Point Goals_Minnesota 14-30 (Willis 4-8, Kalscheur 4-9, Carr 3-5, Oturu 3-5, Demir 0-1, Hurt 0-1, Williams 0-1), Northwestern 3-18 (Beran 1-2, Nance 1-3, Buie 1-4, Jones 0-1, Turner 0-1, Spencer 0-2, Kopp 0-5). Fouled Out_Beran, Nance. Rebounds_Minnesota 44 (Oturu 12), Northwestern 26 (Kopp 5). Assists_Minnesota 19 (Carr 7), Northwestern 16 (Spencer 6). Total Fouls_Minnesota 13, Northwestern 14. A_5,815 (8,117).

