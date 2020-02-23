Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Minnesota 83, Northwestern 57

February 23, 2020 5:01 pm
 
< a min read
      

MINNESOTA (13-13)

Demir 2-6 2-2 6, Oturu 8-11 3-4 22, Carr 7-14 1-2 18, Kalscheur 5-12 0-0 14, Willis 5-11 0-0 14, Omersa 2-2 0-2 4, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Hurt 0-2 0-0 0, Greenlee 0-0 0-0 0, Freeman 1-1 3-5 5, Conroy 0-0 0-0 0, Rudrud 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-62 9-15 83.

NORTHWESTERN (6-20)

Beran 3-6 1-5 8, Kopp 3-10 2-2 8, Young 5-13 0-0 10, Buie 4-13 0-0 9, Spencer 1-3 2-2 4, Turner 2-6 0-1 4, Nance 5-9 0-1 11, Jones 1-2 1-2 3, Greer 0-0 0-0 0, Malnati 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 6-13 57.

Halftime_Minnesota 44-28. 3-Point Goals_Minnesota 14-30 (Willis 4-8, Kalscheur 4-9, Carr 3-5, Oturu 3-5, Demir 0-1, Hurt 0-1, Williams 0-1), Northwestern 3-18 (Beran 1-2, Nance 1-3, Buie 1-4, Jones 0-1, Turner 0-1, Spencer 0-2, Kopp 0-5). Fouled Out_Beran, Nance. Rebounds_Minnesota 44 (Oturu 12), Northwestern 26 (Kopp 5). Assists_Minnesota 19 (Carr 7), Northwestern 16 (Spencer 6). Total Fouls_Minnesota 13, Northwestern 14. A_5,815 (8,117).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|26 Federal Networks 2020
2|26 Biometrics for Government & Law...
2|27 Cyber Bytes Networking Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Technician learns gender of his child aboard USS Eisenhower

Today in History

1951: 22nd Amendment ratified, limits presidents to two terms