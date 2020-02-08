Mississippi 68, Florida 51

FLORIDA (14-9)

Blackshear 3-8 5-5 11, Johnson 5-10 5-6 16, Lewis 3-6 0-0 7, Locke 3-9 0-0 8, Nembhard 2-9 0-0 5, Mann 0-6 0-0 0, Glover 0-2 0-0 0, Jitoboh 1-2 0-0 2, Payne 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 18-54 10-11 51.

MISSISSIPPI (12-11)

Buffen 6-8 2-2 14, Sy 2-8 2-2 6, Shuler 5-9 2-2 14, Tyree 9-19 1-2 23, Hinson 3-8 2-2 9, Collum 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Crowley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 9-10 68.

Halftime_Mississippi 33-27. 3-Point Goals_Florida 5-23 (Locke 2-6, Lewis 1-1, Johnson 1-3, Nembhard 1-5, Glover 0-1, Blackshear 0-3, Mann 0-4), Mississippi 7-16 (Tyree 4-6, Shuler 2-5, Hinson 1-3, Buffen 0-1, Sy 0-1). Rebounds_Florida 30 (Johnson 10), Mississippi 29 (Buffen 9). Assists_Florida 9 (Blackshear, Nembhard 3), Mississippi 16 (Shuler 5). Total Fouls_Florida 10, Mississippi 13. A_7,760 (9,500).

