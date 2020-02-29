Listen Live Sports

Mississippi 86, Vanderbilt 60

February 29, 2020 2:53 pm
 
VANDERBILT (9-20)

Disu 3-5 0-0 7, Obinna 4-6 5-6 13, Evans 2-8 0-0 5, Lee 3-16 4-6 10, Pippen 4-9 1-2 11, Wright 2-8 2-2 7, Albert 1-4 0-0 3, Jankovic 1-3 2-2 4, Jossell 0-0 0-0 0, Rice 0-0 0-0 0, Weikert 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 14-18 60.

MISSISSIPPI (14-15)

Buffen 8-11 1-2 17, Sy 5-7 2-2 12, Shuler 7-12 0-0 18, Tyree 4-8 2-2 11, Hinson 5-13 1-2 13, Crowley 2-5 0-0 5, Williams 1-3 0-0 3, Hunter 3-3 1-1 7, Curry 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 0-2 0-0 0, McKay 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-64 7-9 86.

Halftime_Mississippi 43-27. 3-Point Goals_Vanderbilt 6-17 (Pippen 2-3, Albert 1-2, Wright 1-2, Disu 1-3, Evans 1-4, Jankovic 0-1, Lee 0-2), Mississippi 9-23 (Shuler 4-5, Hinson 2-7, Williams 1-2, Tyree 1-3, Crowley 1-4, McBride 0-2). Rebounds_Vanderbilt 31 (Evans, Lee, Wright 5), Mississippi 33 (Buffen, Sy 6). Assists_Vanderbilt 14 (Lee 5), Mississippi 26 (Crowley 8). Total Fouls_Vanderbilt 12, Mississippi 17. A_7,495 (9,500).

