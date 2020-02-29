Mississippi St. 67, Missouri 63

MISSISSIPPI ST. (19-10)

Ado 3-3 0-0 6, Perry 4-11 4-7 12, Stewart 3-6 1-2 8, Weatherspoon 4-9 3-4 12, Woodard 3-6 0-1 7, Carter 6-10 2-2 15, Molinar 1-2 3-4 5, Feazell 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-48 13-20 67.

MISSOURI (14-15)

Brown 0-5 1-2 1, Nikko 2-3 2-2 6, Pickett 0-3 0-0 0, Pinson 7-21 3-3 20, D.Smith 7-16 2-2 19, Tilmon 2-4 3-4 7, Mi.Smith 4-5 2-2 10, Ma.Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Braun 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 13-15 63.

Halftime_Mississippi St. 41-34. 3-Point Goals_Mississippi St. 4-12 (Carter 1-2, Woodard 1-2, Weatherspoon 1-3, Stewart 1-4, Perry 0-1), Missouri 6-28 (D.Smith 3-7, Pinson 3-10, Mi.Smith 0-1, Tilmon 0-1, Ma.Smith 0-2, Pickett 0-3, Brown 0-4). Fouled Out_Mi.Smith. Rebounds_Mississippi St. 28 (Ado 7), Missouri 29 (D.Smith 9). Assists_Mississippi St. 9 (Perry, Weatherspoon 3), Missouri 10 (Nikko, Pinson, Tilmon, Ma.Smith 2). Total Fouls_Mississippi St. 17, Missouri 19.

