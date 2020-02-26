Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Missouri 61, Vanderbilt 52

February 26, 2020 11:02 pm
 
< a min read
      

MISSOURI (14-14)

K.Brown 1-4 2-2 4, Nikko 5-5 4-4 14, Pickett 2-8 0-0 4, Pinson 6-12 4-4 17, D.Smith 4-14 0-0 9, Mi.Smith 1-3 3-3 6, Ma.Smith 2-4 0-0 5, Watson 0-1 0-0 0, Braun 0-0 0-0 0, Tilmon 1-1 0-2 2. Totals 22-52 13-15 61.

VANDERBILT (9-19)

Disu 1-5 0-0 3, Obinna 3-3 3-6 9, Evans 0-5 3-4 3, Lee 5-14 3-6 14, Pippen 6-11 5-11 19, Albert 0-3 0-0 0, Wright 0-3 2-2 2, Weikert 1-1 0-0 2, Jossell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-45 16-29 52.

Halftime_Vanderbilt 28-27. 3-Point Goals_Missouri 4-17 (Mi.Smith 1-2, Ma.Smith 1-3, Pinson 1-4, D.Smith 1-4, K.Brown 0-1, Watson 0-1, Pickett 0-2), Vanderbilt 4-21 (Pippen 2-4, Disu 1-5, Lee 1-5, Wright 0-1, Albert 0-3, Evans 0-3). Fouled Out_Disu. Rebounds_Missouri 41 (Mi.Smith 12), Vanderbilt 25 (Evans 7). Assists_Missouri 7 (D.Smith 3), Vanderbilt 6 (Evans 3). Total Fouls_Missouri 21, Vanderbilt 17.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound