Missouri 61, Vanderbilt 52

MISSOURI (14-14)

K.Brown 1-4 2-2 4, Nikko 5-5 4-4 14, Pickett 2-8 0-0 4, Pinson 6-12 4-4 17, D.Smith 4-14 0-0 9, Mi.Smith 1-3 3-3 6, Ma.Smith 2-4 0-0 5, Watson 0-1 0-0 0, Braun 0-0 0-0 0, Tilmon 1-1 0-2 2. Totals 22-52 13-15 61.

VANDERBILT (9-19)

Disu 1-5 0-0 3, Obinna 3-3 3-6 9, Evans 0-5 3-4 3, Lee 5-14 3-6 14, Pippen 6-11 5-11 19, Albert 0-3 0-0 0, Wright 0-3 2-2 2, Weikert 1-1 0-0 2, Jossell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-45 16-29 52.

Halftime_Vanderbilt 28-27. 3-Point Goals_Missouri 4-17 (Mi.Smith 1-2, Ma.Smith 1-3, Pinson 1-4, D.Smith 1-4, K.Brown 0-1, Watson 0-1, Pickett 0-2), Vanderbilt 4-21 (Pippen 2-4, Disu 1-5, Lee 1-5, Wright 0-1, Albert 0-3, Evans 0-3). Fouled Out_Disu. Rebounds_Missouri 41 (Mi.Smith 12), Vanderbilt 25 (Evans 7). Assists_Missouri 7 (D.Smith 3), Vanderbilt 6 (Evans 3). Total Fouls_Missouri 21, Vanderbilt 17.

