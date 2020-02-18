Missouri 71, Mississippi 68

MISSISSIPPI (13-13)

Buffen 4-10 5-7 13, Sy 5-5 3-3 14, Shuler 0-7 1-2 1, Tyree 8-17 11-12 29, Hinson 2-7 3-4 7, Crowley 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Hunter 1-2 0-2 2, Collum 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 23-30 68.

MISSOURI (13-13)

Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Nikko 2-4 2-2 6, Pickett 3-7 0-0 7, Pinson 9-13 10-11 32, D.Smith 4-14 9-10 17, Braun 2-4 2-4 6, Mi.Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Watson 1-7 0-0 3, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 23-27 71.

Halftime_Missouri 31-27. 3-Point Goals_Mississippi 3-13 (Tyree 2-7, Sy 1-1, Buffen 0-1, Hinson 0-2, Shuler 0-2), Missouri 6-22 (Pinson 4-4, Pickett 1-4, Watson 1-5, Braun 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Mi.Smith 0-1, Brown 0-2, D.Smith 0-4). Fouled Out_Buffen. Rebounds_Mississippi 29 (Buffen, Shuler 8), Missouri 33 (Braun 7). Assists_Mississippi 9 (Shuler 4), Missouri 10 (D.Smith 4). Total Fouls_Mississippi 20, Missouri 23. A_8,677 (15,061).

