Missouri 73, Georgia 65

MISSOURI (6-17)

Schuchts 0-3 1-2 1, Blackwell 7-12 9-12 26, Chavis 4-6 5-5 16, Roundtree 3-6 0-0 8, Smith 4-8 0-0 9, Frank 2-7 4-4 9, Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Green 1-2 0-0 2, Troup 0-1 0-0 0, 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-46 19-23 73

GEORGIA (12-11)

Paul 1-4 0-0 2, Staiti 11-19 2-2 24, Caldwell 7-16 1-1 17, Chapman 0-2 0-0 0, Morrison 3-9 3-3 11, Bates 0-0 0-0 0, Isaacs 1-1 0-0 2, Hose 1-4 0-0 3, Hubbard 1-3 1-2 3, Jones 1-4 0-0 3, 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-62 7-8 65

Missouri 16 21 11 25 — 73 Georgia 16 16 17 16 — 65

3-Point Goals_Missouri 10-19 (Schuchts 0-3, Blackwell 3-3, Chavis 3-3, Roundtree 2-3, Smith 1-2, Frank 1-4, Troup 0-1), Georgia 6-16 (Paul 0-1, Caldwell 2-5, Morrison 2-2, Hose 1-3, Hubbard 0-2, Jones 1-3). Assists_Missouri 11 (Schuchts 3), Georgia 17 (Caldwell 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Missouri 31 (Frank 2-5), Georgia 34 (Staiti 3-9). Total Fouls_Missouri 15, Georgia 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,940.

