Missouri 78, Vanderbilt 66

February 20, 2020 11:41 pm
 
MISSOURI (7-19)

Schuchts 0-5 2-2 2, Blackwell 6-16 5-9 18, Chavis 3-6 2-3 10, Roundtree 2-6 6-6 10, Smith 3-9 2-2 8, Frank 8-11 3-4 24, Green 3-4 0-1 6, Troup 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-57 20-27 78

VANDERBILT (13-13)

Fasoula 5-8 4-5 14, Love 5-17 0-1 10, Newby 1-2 2-5 4, Cambridge 3-8 2-2 8, Hall 7-12 0-0 15, Smith 2-3 0-0 4, Carter 3-8 1-1 7, Pearl 0-1 0-0 0, Washington 2-9 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-68 9-14 66

Missouri 21 10 21 26 78
Vanderbilt 13 20 19 14 66

3-Point Goals_Missouri 8-23 (Schuchts 0-3, Blackwell 1-3, Chavis 2-3, Roundtree 0-3, Smith 0-4, Frank 5-7), Vanderbilt 1-10 (Love 0-1, Cambridge 0-2, Hall 1-5, Smith 0-1, Pearl 0-1). Assists_Missouri 14 (Chavis 5), Vanderbilt 11 (Cambridge 5). Fouled Out_Vanderbilt Cambridge, Carter. Rebounds_Missouri 36 (Frank 2-3), Vanderbilt 40 (Love 3-8). Total Fouls_Missouri 14, Vanderbilt 28. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,166.

