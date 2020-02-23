Listen Live Sports

Missouri 82, Mississippi 67

February 23, 2020 9:11 pm
 
MISSISSIPPI (7-20)

Kitchens 1-6 0-0 2, Alexander 9-19 0-0 23, Cage 1-3 0-0 2, Reid 3-9 8-8 15, Smith 9-18 0-4 21, Banks 0-2 0-0 0, Lewis 0-3 0-0 0, Parker 0-1 0-0 0, Rankin 1-2 2-4 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-63 10-16 67

MISSOURI (8-19)

Schuchts 1-5 4-6 7, Blackwell 7-15 6-9 20, Chavis 1-3 2-2 4, Roundtree 1-4 4-4 7, Smith 4-8 2-2 11, Frank 7-8 5-6 22, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Green 4-4 0-0 8, Troup 1-3 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-51 23-29 82

Mississippi 6 10 29 22 67
Missouri 17 18 26 21 82

3-Point Goals_Mississippi 9-27 (Alexander 5-12, Cage 0-1, Reid 1-4, Smith 3-7, Lewis 0-3), Missouri 7-21 (Schuchts 1-5, Blackwell 0-2, Chavis 0-1, Roundtree 1-4, Smith 1-4, Frank 3-3, Troup 1-2). Assists_Mississippi 9 (Reid 7), Missouri 13 (Smith 4). Fouled Out_Mississippi Banks, Missouri Green. Rebounds_Mississippi 28 (Kitchens 2-4), Missouri 43 (Frank 5-6). Total Fouls_Mississippi 26, Missouri 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,027.

The Associated Press

