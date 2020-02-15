Missouri 85, No. 11 Auburn 73

AUBURN (22-3)

McLemore 1-5 0-0 2, Wiley 9-12 4-8 22, Doughty 3-8 10-13 16, Flanigan 0-3 5-8 5, McCormick 6-9 9-13 21, Purifoy 2-4 2-2 7, Cambridge 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 21-45 30-46 73.

MISSOURI (12-13)

Brown 3-8 3-3 10, Nikko 3-4 0-0 6, Pickett 0-2 1-4 1, Pinson 10-12 6-8 28, D.Smith 7-14 12-13 28, Mi.Smith 1-6 0-1 2, Braun 2-2 0-0 4, Jackson 1-2 0-0 3, Watson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 28-51 22-29 85.

Halftime_Missouri 45-32. 3-Point Goals_Auburn 1-17 (Purifoy 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Doughty 0-2, McLemore 0-2, Cambridge 0-3, Flanigan 0-3, McCormick 0-3), Missouri 7-13 (Pinson 2-3, D.Smith 2-3, Jackson 1-1, Watson 1-1, Brown 1-3, Pickett 0-1, Mi.Smith 0-1). Fouled Out_Nikko, Mi.Smith. Rebounds_Auburn 32 (Wiley 10), Missouri 24 (Brown 9). Assists_Auburn 10 (Doughty 4), Missouri 12 (Pinson 5). Total Fouls_Auburn 25, Missouri 31. A_12,506 (15,061).

