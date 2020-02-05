Missouri St. 80, Illinois St. 60

ILLINOIS ST. (7-16)

Fisher 1-5 0-0 2, Ndiaye 1-1 0-0 2, Copeland 4-7 1-2 11, Hillsman 4-7 7-8 16, Horne 2-4 0-1 5, Reeves 6-11 3-5 17, Torres 0-2 0-0 0, Donnelly 0-1 0-0 0, Idowu 2-4 0-0 4, Boyd 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 21-45 11-16 60.

MISSOURI ST. (11-13)

Da Silva 10-13 2-3 22, Prim 6-9 0-0 12, Black 1-4 0-0 3, Owens 1-6 0-0 2, Hall 3-5 0-0 7, Cook 8-11 0-1 18, Mosley 3-10 0-0 7, West 4-9 0-0 9, Cooper 0-1 0-0 0, Mohammed 0-1 0-0 0, Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-70 2-4 80.

Halftime_Missouri St. 42-26. 3-Point Goals_Illinois St. 7-19 (Copeland 2-4, Reeves 2-5, Boyd 1-2, Horne 1-3, Hillsman 1-4, Torres 0-1), Missouri St. 6-27 (Cook 2-4, Black 1-3, Hall 1-3, Mosley 1-4, West 1-6, Brown 0-1, Cooper 0-1, Owens 0-5). Rebounds_Illinois St. 20 (Ndiaye 5), Missouri St. 37 (Da Silva 8). Assists_Illinois St. 10 (Fisher, Hillsman, Donnelly, Boyd 2), Missouri St. 16 (Hall 6). Total Fouls_Illinois St. 9, Missouri St. 16. A_2,991 (11,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.