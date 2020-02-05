Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Missouri St. 80, Illinois St. 60

February 5, 2020 9:56 pm
 
< a min read
      

ILLINOIS ST. (7-16)

Fisher 1-5 0-0 2, Ndiaye 1-1 0-0 2, Copeland 4-7 1-2 11, Hillsman 4-7 7-8 16, Horne 2-4 0-1 5, Reeves 6-11 3-5 17, Torres 0-2 0-0 0, Donnelly 0-1 0-0 0, Idowu 2-4 0-0 4, Boyd 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 21-45 11-16 60.

MISSOURI ST. (11-13)

Da Silva 10-13 2-3 22, Prim 6-9 0-0 12, Black 1-4 0-0 3, Owens 1-6 0-0 2, Hall 3-5 0-0 7, Cook 8-11 0-1 18, Mosley 3-10 0-0 7, West 4-9 0-0 9, Cooper 0-1 0-0 0, Mohammed 0-1 0-0 0, Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-70 2-4 80.

Halftime_Missouri St. 42-26. 3-Point Goals_Illinois St. 7-19 (Copeland 2-4, Reeves 2-5, Boyd 1-2, Horne 1-3, Hillsman 1-4, Torres 0-1), Missouri St. 6-27 (Cook 2-4, Black 1-3, Hall 1-3, Mosley 1-4, West 1-6, Brown 0-1, Cooper 0-1, Owens 0-5). Rebounds_Illinois St. 20 (Ndiaye 5), Missouri St. 37 (Da Silva 8). Assists_Illinois St. 10 (Fisher, Hillsman, Donnelly, Boyd 2), Missouri St. 16 (Hall 6). Total Fouls_Illinois St. 9, Missouri St. 16. A_2,991 (11,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|7 Power Breakfast: M&A Outlook
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk