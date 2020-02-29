Missouri St. 84, S. Illinois 59

S. ILLINOIS (16-15)

Domask 0-6 4-4 4, Benson 0-3 1-2 1, Jones 10-17 7-10 28, McGill 1-5 4-6 7, Suggs 1-2 0-0 2, T.Brown 4-6 0-0 10, Francois 1-2 3-3 5, Davis 0-4 2-3 2, Gooch 0-0 0-0 0, Keller 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-46 21-28 59.

MISSOURI ST. (15-16)

Da Silva 5-10 3-5 13, Mohammed 5-8 5-8 15, West 2-4 5-6 11, K.Cook 4-10 3-3 13, Owens 3-3 0-0 9, Hall 1-4 0-0 3, Mosley 1-2 0-0 3, Black 1-1 0-0 3, Prim 4-6 6-7 14, Scott 0-0 0-0 0, S.Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-48 22-29 84.

Halftime_Missouri St. 39-31. 3-Point Goals_S. Illinois 4-21 (T.Brown 2-4, Jones 1-3, McGill 1-4, Benson 0-1, Francois 0-1, Keller 0-1, Suggs 0-1, Davis 0-2, Domask 0-4), Missouri St. 10-18 (Owens 3-3, West 2-4, K.Cook 2-6, Black 1-1, Hall 1-2, Mosley 1-2). Rebounds_S. Illinois 17 (Benson, Davis 4), Missouri St. 32 (Mohammed 7). Assists_S. Illinois 4 (Domask 2), Missouri St. 14 (Mohammed, Prim 3). Total Fouls_S. Illinois 20, Missouri St. 23.

