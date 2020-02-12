Listen Live Sports

Missouri St. 97, Drake 62

February 12, 2020 10:02 pm
 
DRAKE (16-10)

Robbins 3-9 1-3 7, Jackson 3-7 1-1 10, A.Murphy 1-3 2-2 4, Penn 1-4 3-4 5, Wilkins 4-12 3-5 13, Thomas 6-10 0-0 14, Sturtz 2-2 1-2 6, Pilipovic 0-1 0-0 0, Ernst 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 1-2 0-0 3, Barrett 0-0 0-0 0, Gholson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 11-17 62.

MISSOURI ST. (12-14)

Da Silva 2-7 2-2 6, Prim 6-9 3-3 15, Black 3-5 0-0 8, Owens 1-2 0-0 3, Hall 4-7 4-6 14, Cook 7-10 0-0 19, West 5-11 2-2 15, Mosley 5-11 1-1 12, Scott 2-3 1-4 5, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-66 13-18 97.

Halftime_Missouri St. 52-30. 3-Point Goals_Drake 9-22 (Jackson 3-6, Thomas 2-3, Wilkins 2-7, Sturtz 1-1, Jones 1-2, A.Murphy 0-1, Penn 0-1, Pilipovic 0-1), Missouri St. 14-25 (Cook 5-6, West 3-6, Black 2-4, Hall 2-5, Owens 1-1, Mosley 1-3). Rebounds_Drake 23 (Robbins, A.Murphy 5), Missouri St. 33 (West 7). Assists_Drake 11 (Thomas 4), Missouri St. 13 (Owens 4). Total Fouls_Drake 16, Missouri St. 19. A_3,185 (11,000).

