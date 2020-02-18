Missouri St. seeks revenge on Bradley

Missouri State (13-14, 7-7) vs. Bradley (18-9, 9-5)

Carver Arena, Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley goes for the season sweep over Missouri State after winning the previous matchup in Springfield. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 15, when the Braves outshot Missouri State 47 percent to 41.4 percent and hit six more 3-pointers en route to the 13-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Bradley’s Darrell Brown, Nate Kennell and Koch Bar have collectively scored 45 percent of the team’s points this season, including 45 percent of all Braves scoring over the last five games.CLUTCH COOK: Keandre Cook has connected on 42.2 percent of the 135 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 15 over his last three games. He’s also made 80.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

WINLESS WHEN: The Braves are 0-7 when they score 64 points or fewer and 18-2 when they exceed 64 points. The Bears are 0-9 when allowing 71 or more points and 13-5 on the season, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Braves are 10-0 when they hold opposing teams to 60 points or fewer and 8-9 when opponents exceed 60 points. The Bears are 8-0 when the team records at least eight steals and 5-14 when falling short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Bradley has committed a turnover on just 18.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all MVC teams. The Braves have turned the ball over only 12.2 times per game this season and just 9.3 times per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.