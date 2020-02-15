Listen Live Sports

Mitchell leads Sam Houston State past Central Arkansas 82-67

February 15, 2020 7:32 pm
 
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Kai Mitchell poured in a career-high 30 points, adding eight rebounds and three assists, and Sam Houston State drilled Central Arkansas 82-67 on Saturday.

Mitchell connected on 11 of 15 shots from the floor, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, for the Bearkats (17-9, 10-5 Southland Conference). Zach Nutall scored 21 with three steals. R.J. Smith added 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting.

Sophomore Hayden Koval had 22 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks to pace the Bears (9-17, 8-7). Freshman Eddy Kayouloud added 16 points, while Aaron Weidenaar scored 10. DeAndre Jones tied his career high with 11 assists. Rylan Bergersen, the Bears’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 15 points per game, made just 1 of 6 shots, scoring two points.

The Bearkats forced a season-high 24 turnovers. Sam Houston State ranks fifth in the nation in forced turnovers with an average of 19 per game.

The Bearkats evened the season series against the Bears with the win. Central Arkansas defeated Sam Houston State 89-82 on Jan. 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

