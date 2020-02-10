Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Mizzou looks to knock off No. 25 LSU

February 10, 2020 3:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

Missouri (11-12, 3-7) vs. No. 25 LSU (17-6, 8-2)

Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 LSU looks to give Missouri its 10th straight loss against ranked opponents. Missouri’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies 62-58 on Feb. 13, 2018. LSU has dropped to No. 25 in the latest AP rankings following losses to Vanderbilt and Auburn last week.

SUPER SENIORS: Missouri’s Dru Smith, Mark Smith and Mitchell Smith have collectively accounted for 39 percent of all Tigers scoring this season, though that number has fallen to 26 percent over the last five games.DOMINANT DRU: D. Smith has connected on 30.9 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 17 over the last five games. He’s also converted 90.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

WINLESS WHEN: Missouri is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 11-3 when scoring at least 60.

PERFECT WHEN: Missouri is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Tigers are 6-12 when scoring any fewer than 75.

DID YOU KNOW: LSU is rated 11th in the country by scoring 80.7 points per game this year. Missouri has only averaged 66 points per game, which ranks 261st.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|11 CompTIA on the Hill 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course in Yuma, AZ

Today in History

1903: Congress adopts Expedition Act to enhance DOJ's trust-busting authority