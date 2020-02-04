Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

MLB Calendar

February 4, 2020 9:24 am
 
1 min read
      

Feb. 4-6 — Owners meetings, Orlando, Florida.

Feb. 4-21 — Salary arbitration hearings, Phoenix.

Feb. 11 — Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.

Feb. 16 — Voluntary reporting date for other players.

Advertisement

Feb. 21 — Mandatory reporting date.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

March 26 — Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.

April 18-19 — San Diego vs. Arizona at Mexico City.

April 28-30 — New York Mets vs. Miami at San Juan, Puerto Rico.

June 10-12 — Amateur draft, Omaha, Neb.

June 15 — International amateur signing period closes.

July 2 — International amateur signing period opens.

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

July 10 — Deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have exhausted college eligibility.

July 14 — All-Star Game at Los Angeles.

July 26 — Hall of Fame induction, Cooperstown, N.Y.

July 31 — Last day during the season to trade a player.

Aug. 13 — New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox at Dyersville, Iowa.

Aug. 23 — Boston vs. Baltimore at Williamsport, Pa.

Aug. 31 — Last day to be contracted to an organization and be eligible for postseason roster.

Sept. 1 — Active rosters expand to 28 players.

Sept. 29-30 — Wild-card games.

Oct. 20 — World Series starts.

October TBA — Trading resumes, day after World Series.

November TBA — Deadline for teams to make qualifying offers to their eligible former players who became free agents, fifth day after World Series.

November TBA — Deadline for free agents to accept qualifying offers, 15th day after World Series.

Dec. 2 — Last day for teams to offer 2021 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Dec. 6 — Hall of Fame Golden Days Era committee vote announced, Dallas.

Dec. 7-10 — Winter meetings, Dallas.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|5 Populism and Political Economy: Looking...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
2|6 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

K-9 explosive detective team trains to remain calm

Today in History

1861: Six southern states form the Confederacy