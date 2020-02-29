All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Montreal 1 0 0 3 2 1 Atlanta 1 0 0 3 2 1 Toronto FC 0 0 1 1 2 2 Orlando City 0 0 1 1 0 0 Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 New York 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 New York City FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 Inter Miami CF 0 0 0 0 0 0 New England 0 1 0 0 1 2 D.C. United 0 1 0 0 1 2 Philadelphia 0 1 0 0 0 2

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 1 0 0 3 3 1 FC Dallas 1 0 0 3 2 0 Colorado 1 0 0 3 2 1 San Jose 0 0 1 1 2 2 LA Galaxy 0 0 1 1 1 1 Houston 0 0 1 1 1 1 Real Salt Lake 0 0 1 1 0 0 Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota United 0 0 0 0 0 0 Los Angeles FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nashville SC 0 1 0 0 1 2 Vancouver 0 1 0 0 1 3

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

y-clinched conference

x-clinched playoff

___

Saturday, February 29

Colorado 2, D.C. United 1

Montreal 2, New England 1

LA Galaxy 1, Houston 1, tie

Toronto FC 2, San Jose 2, tie

Real Salt Lake 0, Orlando City 0, tie

FC Dallas 2, Philadelphia 0

Atlanta 2, Nashville 1

Sporting Kansas City 3, Vancouver 1

Sunday, March 1

New York City FC at Columbus, 12:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Miami at Los Angeles FC, 5:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

Chicago at New England, 1:30 p.m.

New York at Real Salt Lake, 2 p.m.

Montreal at FC Dallas, 3 p.m.

Miami at D.C. United, 3:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 8

Nashville at Portland, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

