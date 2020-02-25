Listen Live Sports

Monday’s College Baseball Scores

February 25, 2020 12:28 am
 
SOUTH

Central Michigan at Jacksonville St., ccd.

Duke 16, Air Force 0

Nicholls 4, McNeese 3

MIDWEST

TCU 11, Minnesota 2

WEST

UC Riverside 14, Cal Baptist 2

