Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 59, St. Mary’s Ryken 47
Baltimore Poly 77, Baltimore City College 69
Bel Air 88, Perryville 57
Benjamin Franklin High School 64, Forest Park 60
Blake 74, Bethesda 47
Carroll Christian 61, Harford Christian 31
Centennial 68, Lansdowne 41
Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 77, Washington Christian Academy 38
Chincoteague, Va. 46, Holly Grove 36
Damascus 80, Clarksburg 69
Elkton 67, Queen Annes County 59
Glenelg CS 69, Gerstell Academy 57
Harford Tech 63, North Harford 52
John F. Kennedy 90, Walter Johnson 75
Joppatowne 73, Bohemia Manor 64
Lake Clifton 72, Dunbar 45
Magruder 56, Wootton 54
McDonogh School 62, Boys Latin 60
Mt. Airy Christian 69, Perry Hall Christian 28
New Era Academy 75, Digital Harbor 62
North East 52, Tome 49
North Hagerstown 69, Liberty 52
Northwest – Mtg 75, Poolesville 61
Paint Branch 65, Rockville 42
Pallotti 58, Annapolis Area Christian 47
Randallstown 70, Towson 57
Reservoir 77, Gilman 74
Richard Montgomery 94, Northwood 50
Rock Creek Christian Academy 72, Capitol Christian Academy 53
Salisbury 49, Greenwood Mennonite School, Del. 48
Seneca Valley 80, Albert Einstein 67
Sherwood 66, Winston Churchill 62
Springbrook 82, Wheaton 42
St. Frances 84, Calvert Hall College 43
St. John’s, D.C. 94, Heights 45
Urbana 45, Frederick 44
Watkins Mill 65, Gaithersburg 55
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Poly 71, Baltimore City College 41
Bethesda 53, Blake 16
Bowie 56, Chesapeake Math & IT South 8
Capitol Christian Academy 48, Coppin Academy 43
Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 44, Washington Christian Academy 25
Chincoteague, Va. 37, Holly Grove 21
Clarksburg 75, Damascus 42
Fallston 32, Notre Dame Prep 30
Friends 50, Garrison Forest 36
Gaithersburg 68, Watkins Mill 40
Greenwood Mennonite School, Del. 31, Salisbury 29
Hampshire, W.Va. 52, Fort Hill 45
McDonogh School 59, St. John’s Catholic Prep 52
North East 33, Tome 26
Paint Branch 64, Rockville 59
Park School 42, Concordia Prep 30
Perry Hall 51, Overlea 31
Perry Hall Christian 46, Mt. Airy Christian 40
Poolesville 62, Northwest – Mtg 46
Rising Sun 57, Octorara, Pa. 27
Salisbury Christian School 56, St. Peter and Paul 26
Seneca Valley 56, Albert Einstein 52
Walter Johnson 64, John F. Kennedy 38
Washington-Lee, Va. 63, Holy Cross 58
Winston Churchill 61, Sherwood 18
Wise 61, St. Charles 48
Wootton 58, Magruder 14
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
