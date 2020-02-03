Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Monday’s Scores

February 3, 2020 11:45 pm
 
1 min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 59, St. Mary’s Ryken 47

Baltimore Poly 77, Baltimore City College 69

Bel Air 88, Perryville 57

Advertisement

Benjamin Franklin High School 64, Forest Park 60

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

Blake 74, Bethesda 47

Carroll Christian 61, Harford Christian 31

Centennial 68, Lansdowne 41

Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 77, Washington Christian Academy 38

Chincoteague, Va. 46, Holly Grove 36

Damascus 80, Clarksburg 69

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it your device today and never miss a beat.

Elkton 67, Queen Annes County 59

Glenelg CS 69, Gerstell Academy 57

Harford Tech 63, North Harford 52

John F. Kennedy 90, Walter Johnson 75

Joppatowne 73, Bohemia Manor 64

Lake Clifton 72, Dunbar 45

Magruder 56, Wootton 54

McDonogh School 62, Boys Latin 60

Mt. Airy Christian 69, Perry Hall Christian 28

New Era Academy 75, Digital Harbor 62

North East 52, Tome 49

North Hagerstown 69, Liberty 52

Northwest – Mtg 75, Poolesville 61

Paint Branch 65, Rockville 42

Pallotti 58, Annapolis Area Christian 47

Randallstown 70, Towson 57

Reservoir 77, Gilman 74

Richard Montgomery 94, Northwood 50

Rock Creek Christian Academy 72, Capitol Christian Academy 53

Salisbury 49, Greenwood Mennonite School, Del. 48

Seneca Valley 80, Albert Einstein 67

Sherwood 66, Winston Churchill 62

Springbrook 82, Wheaton 42

St. Frances 84, Calvert Hall College 43

St. John’s, D.C. 94, Heights 45

Urbana 45, Frederick 44

Watkins Mill 65, Gaithersburg 55

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Poly 71, Baltimore City College 41

Bethesda 53, Blake 16

Bowie 56, Chesapeake Math & IT South 8

Capitol Christian Academy 48, Coppin Academy 43

Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 44, Washington Christian Academy 25

Chincoteague, Va. 37, Holly Grove 21

Clarksburg 75, Damascus 42

Fallston 32, Notre Dame Prep 30

Friends 50, Garrison Forest 36

Gaithersburg 68, Watkins Mill 40

Greenwood Mennonite School, Del. 31, Salisbury 29

Hampshire, W.Va. 52, Fort Hill 45

McDonogh School 59, St. John’s Catholic Prep 52

North East 33, Tome 26

Paint Branch 64, Rockville 59

Park School 42, Concordia Prep 30

Perry Hall 51, Overlea 31

Perry Hall Christian 46, Mt. Airy Christian 40

Poolesville 62, Northwest – Mtg 46

Rising Sun 57, Octorara, Pa. 27

Salisbury Christian School 56, St. Peter and Paul 26

Seneca Valley 56, Albert Einstein 52

Walter Johnson 64, John F. Kennedy 38

Washington-Lee, Va. 63, Holy Cross 58

Winston Churchill 61, Sherwood 18

Wise 61, St. Charles 48

Wootton 58, Magruder 14

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|5 Populism and Political Economy: Looking...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
2|6 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

K-9 explosive detective team trains to remain calm

Today in History

1861: Six southern states form the Confederacy