Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Amelia Academy 86, Kenston Forest 52
Appomattox 74, Altavista 52
Auburn 73, Eastern Montgomery 29
Banner Christian 78, Veritas Classic Christian School 53
Bethel Christian School 57, Denbigh Baptist 33
Bluestone 65, Nottoway 58
Brookville 59, Rustburg 47
Bruton 57, Poquoson 54
Buckingham County 82, Prince Edward County 36
Catholic High School of Va Beach 65, Atlantic Shores Christian 50
Christchurch 60, Fredericksburg Christian 41
Christiansburg 88, Craig County 31
Colgan 76, Freedom (PWC) 61
Colonial Heights 44, Maggie L. Walker GS 33
E.C. Glass 63, Amherst County 51
East Rockingham 71, Page County 46
Eastern View 79, King George 52
Faith Christian-Roanoke 87, Southwest Virginia Home School 80
Flint Hill School 82, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 67
Floyd County 74, James River-Buchanan 62
Fort Chiswell 62, Radford 56
Freedom (South Riding) 65, Woodgrove 37
GW-Danville 64, Martinsville 54
Galax 50, Carroll County 46
George Wythe-Wytheville 62, Grayson County 45
Grafton 73, Warhill 53
Graham 50, Lebanon 35
Greensville County 56, Franklin 42
Grundy 63, Twin Valley 35
Highland-Warrenton 101, Veritas Collegiate Academy 83
Holston 57, Council 27
Jamestown 63, Lafayette 56, OT
Jefferson Forest 74, Heritage-Lynchburg 47
Magna Vista 70, Tunstall 59
Mathews 74, Gloucester 56
Mills Godwin 62, Manchester 39
Nandua 51, Broadwater Academy 49
North Cross 69, New Covenant 36
North Cross 69, The Covenant School 36
Northwood 78, Chilhowie 62
Park View-South Hill 69, Southampton 57
Parry McCluer 71, Highland-Monterey 27
Patrick Henry-Ashland 44, Dinwiddie 29
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 65, Hurley 59
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 78, Pulaski County 61
Phelps, Ky. 60, Twin Valley 28
Potomac 59, C.D. Hylton 43
Potomac Falls 87, Briar Woods 78
Riverbend 49, Brooke Point 43
Roanoke Catholic 51, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 41
Rye Cove 58, Jenkins, Ky. 54
Smithfield 74, York 56
Stone Bridge 69, Rock Ridge 56
Tabb 71, New Kent 39
Western Albemarle 68, Wilson Memorial 30
Williamsburg Christian Academy 72, Peninsula Catholic 57
Woodbridge 66, Gar-Field 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Bland County vs. Narrows, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Buckingham County 42, Prince Edward County 32
C.D. Hylton 51, Potomac 14
Carroll County 66, Giles 33
Catholic High School of Va Beach 55, Atlantic Shores Christian 36
Chilhowie 64, Northwood 33
Craig County 66, Christiansburg 63
Faith Christian-Roanoke 65, Southwest Virginia Home School 45
Fredericksburg Christian 55, Christchurch 32
Freedom (South Riding) 49, Woodgrove 36
Galax 56, Bland County 32
George Wythe-Wytheville 59, Grayson County 36
Graham 50, Lebanon 35
Grassfield 43, Tallwood 41
Greensville County 60, Franklin 40
Grundy 44, Twin Valley 35
Hanover 55, J.R. Tucker 27
Henrico 53, Glen Allen 52
Holston 46, Council 29
Holy Cross Regional Catholic 42, North Cross 20
Jefferson Forest 48, Heritage-Lynchburg 43
Lakeland 72, Tabb 27
Lord Botetourt 73, Hidden Valley 24
Magna Vista 62, Tunstall 17
Martinsville 44, GW-Danville 25
Meadowbrook 57, Clover Hill 53
Millbrook 78, James Wood 61
Narrows 55, Bath County 41
New Covenant 32, Chatham Hall 28
Norfolk Academy 71, Isle of Wight Academy 31
Parry McCluer 54, Highland-Monterey 17
Patrick Henry-Ashland 55, Dinwiddie 16
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 61, Rye Cove 28
Patriot 52, Osbourn 23
Richmond Christian 73, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 23
Rockbridge County 36, Liberty-Bedford 27
Steward School 47, Miller School 40
Stone Bridge 60, Rock Ridge 38
Stuart Hall 63, Ridgeview Christian 55
TJ-Richmond 64, George Wythe-Richmond 16
The Covenant School 42, Carlisle 37
Thomas Dale 41, Prince George 17
Thomas Walker 52, Hancock County, Tenn. 26
Wakefield 38, Loudoun County 26
West Point 44, Northampton 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Bruton vs. Poquoson, ccd.
