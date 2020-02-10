Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benjamin Franklin High School 64, Century 56
Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 56, Northern Garrett 47
Boys Latin 87, Pallotti 68
Delmar, Del. 78, Salisbury Christian School 40
Eleanor Roosevelt 74, High Point 23
Heights 63, McLean 55
Joppatowne 57, Perryville 54
Lackey 59, Calvert 53
Loch Raven 54, Hereford 52
McKeesport, Pa. 68, Bishop Walsh 50
Pasadena Chesapeake 57, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 47
Randallstown 84, Owings Mills 73
Southern Maryland Christian Academy 67, Patuxent 48
St. Maria Goretti 85, Saint James 57
Stephen Decatur 75, Queen Annes County 57
Woodlawn 60, Glenelg CS 57
Worcester Prep School 49, Holly Grove 45
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allegany 51, Northern Garrett 28
Appoquinimink, Del. 46, North Caroline 36
Baltimore City College 50, Woodlawn 38
Bohemia Manor 57, Havre de Grace 31
Calvert 45, Lackey 39
Century 33, Benjamin Franklin High School 31
Cumberland Valley Christian, Pa. 55, Highland View 9
Eleanor Roosevelt 62, High Point 23
Fallston 56, Aberdeen 47
Hampshire, W.Va. 47, Fort Hill 45
Hereford 53, Loch Raven 47
Joppatowne 55, Perryville 19
Manchester Valley 47, Liberty 44
Marriotts Ridge 56, Hammond 53
Maryland School for the Deaf 66, Carroll Christian 45
Parkside 63, Crisfield 12
Parkville 56, Dundalk 16
Pikesville 60, New Town 50
Randallstown 58, Owings Mills 27
St. Charles 73, La Plata 41
Stephen Decatur 51, Queen Annes County 40
Western STES 60, Annapolis 33
Worcester Prep School 52, Holly Grove 22
