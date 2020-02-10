Listen Live Sports

Monday’s Scores

February 10, 2020 11:34 pm
 
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benjamin Franklin High School 64, Century 56

Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 56, Northern Garrett 47

Boys Latin 87, Pallotti 68

Delmar, Del. 78, Salisbury Christian School 40

Eleanor Roosevelt 74, High Point 23

Heights 63, McLean 55

Joppatowne 57, Perryville 54

Lackey 59, Calvert 53

Loch Raven 54, Hereford 52

McKeesport, Pa. 68, Bishop Walsh 50

Pasadena Chesapeake 57, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 47

Randallstown 84, Owings Mills 73

Southern Maryland Christian Academy 67, Patuxent 48

St. Maria Goretti 85, Saint James 57

Stephen Decatur 75, Queen Annes County 57

Woodlawn 60, Glenelg CS 57

Worcester Prep School 49, Holly Grove 45

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegany 51, Northern Garrett 28

Appoquinimink, Del. 46, North Caroline 36

Baltimore City College 50, Woodlawn 38

Bohemia Manor 57, Havre de Grace 31

Calvert 45, Lackey 39

Century 33, Benjamin Franklin High School 31

Cumberland Valley Christian, Pa. 55, Highland View 9

Eleanor Roosevelt 62, High Point 23

Fallston 56, Aberdeen 47

Hampshire, W.Va. 47, Fort Hill 45

Hereford 53, Loch Raven 47

Joppatowne 55, Perryville 19

Manchester Valley 47, Liberty 44

Marriotts Ridge 56, Hammond 53

Maryland School for the Deaf 66, Carroll Christian 45

Parkside 63, Crisfield 12

Parkville 56, Dundalk 16

Pikesville 60, New Town 50

Randallstown 58, Owings Mills 27

St. Charles 73, La Plata 41

Stephen Decatur 51, Queen Annes County 40

Western STES 60, Annapolis 33

Worcester Prep School 52, Holly Grove 22

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

