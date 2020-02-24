Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Dematha, Md. 70, Paul VI Catholic High School 58
Fairfax 64, Annandale 57
VHSL=
Class 6=
Region A=
First Round=
Kellam 52, Grassfield 42
Landstown 76, Tallwood 29
Oscar Smith 91, Ocean Lakes 43
Region C=
First Round=
South County 74, Mount Vernon 23
Class 4=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
King`S Fork 90, Churchland 79
Menchville 72, Lake Taylor 61
Smithfield 68, Hampton 62
Woodrow Wilson 97, Jamestown 82
Region B=
Play-in=
Eastern View 60, Orange County 46
Patrick Henry-Ashland 60, Hanover 54
Class 3=
Region A=
First Round=
Petersburg 57, Southampton 53
Class 2=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Greensville County 82, Amelia County 44
TJ-Richmond 72, Arcadia 64
Region C=
First Round=
Appomattox 60, Alleghany 55, OT
Glenvar 55, Nelson County 42
Class 1=
Region A=
First Round=
Colonial Beach 68, Rappahannock 45
Mathews 81, West Point 69
Northampton 73, Charles City County High School 61
Region D=
Play in=
J.I. Burton 51, Chilhowie 44
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop McNamara, Md. 43, Paul VI Catholic High School 40
Poquoson 41, Prince Edward County 35
Thomas Walker 58, Rural Retreat 43
W.T. Woodson 46, Annandale 33
VHSL=
Class 6=
Region A=
First Round=
Grassfield 49, Ocean Lakes 38
Kellam 64, Oscar Smith 38
Landstown 53, Tallwood 16
Class 4=
Region B=
Play-in=
Chancellor 64, Caroline 35
Powhatan 59, Huguenot 46
Class 3=
Region A=
First Round=
Lafayette 54, Colonial Heights 32
York 45, Southampton 29
Class 1=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
West Point 42, Colonial Beach 21
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Altavista 50, Franklin 32
Cumberland 48, Sussex Central 37
Riverheads 51, Rappahannock County 41
Surry County 62, William Campbell 15
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
