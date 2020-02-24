Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Monday’s Scores

February 24, 2020 11:32 pm
 
1 min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Dematha, Md. 70, Paul VI Catholic High School 58

Fairfax 64, Annandale 57

VHSL=

Advertisement

Class 6=

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Region A=

First Round=

Kellam 52, Grassfield 42

Landstown 76, Tallwood 29

Oscar Smith 91, Ocean Lakes 43

Region C=

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

First Round=

South County 74, Mount Vernon 23

Class 4=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

King`S Fork 90, Churchland 79

Menchville 72, Lake Taylor 61

Smithfield 68, Hampton 62

Woodrow Wilson 97, Jamestown 82

Region B=

Play-in=

Eastern View 60, Orange County 46

Patrick Henry-Ashland 60, Hanover 54

Class 3=

Region A=

First Round=

Petersburg 57, Southampton 53

Class 2=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

Greensville County 82, Amelia County 44

TJ-Richmond 72, Arcadia 64

Region C=

First Round=

Appomattox 60, Alleghany 55, OT

Glenvar 55, Nelson County 42

Class 1=

Region A=

First Round=

Colonial Beach 68, Rappahannock 45

Mathews 81, West Point 69

Northampton 73, Charles City County High School 61

Region D=

Play in=

J.I. Burton 51, Chilhowie 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop McNamara, Md. 43, Paul VI Catholic High School 40

Poquoson 41, Prince Edward County 35

Thomas Walker 58, Rural Retreat 43

W.T. Woodson 46, Annandale 33

VHSL=

Class 6=

Region A=

First Round=

Grassfield 49, Ocean Lakes 38

Kellam 64, Oscar Smith 38

Landstown 53, Tallwood 16

Class 4=

Region B=

Play-in=

Chancellor 64, Caroline 35

Powhatan 59, Huguenot 46

Class 3=

Region A=

First Round=

Lafayette 54, Colonial Heights 32

York 45, Southampton 29

Class 1=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

West Point 42, Colonial Beach 21

Region B=

Quarterfinal=

Altavista 50, Franklin 32

Cumberland 48, Sussex Central 37

Riverheads 51, Rappahannock County 41

Surry County 62, William Campbell 15

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound