Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atholton 58, Hammond 47
Bel Air 67, Aberdeen 61
Boonsboro 71, Allegany 70
Brunswick 58, Clear Spring 57
Carver Vo-Tech 61, SEED 37
Franklin 76, Randallstown 70
Harford Tech 70, Elkton 66
Kenwood 57, Carver Arts & Tech 40
Keyser, W.Va. 85, Northern Garrett 49
Mt. Pleasant, Del. 74, Bohemia Manor 54
Musselman, W.Va. 76, Fort Hill 61
Owings Mills 74, Dundalk 60
Reservoir 64, Tuscarora 48
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop McNamara 43, Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 40
Catonsville 51, Oakland Mills 41
Manchester Valley 84, Hereford 67
Westminster 55, Dulaney 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.