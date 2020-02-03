Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Jhoulys Chacín and Ryan Garton, Cs Juan Graterol and Tomás Telis, INFs Jack Reinheimer and Wilfredo Tovar and LHPs Danny Coulombe, Blaine Hardy and Caleb Thielbar on minor league contracts.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed INF/OF Rosell Herrera; OFs Zack Granite and Thomas Milone; LHPs Luis Avilán and Tyler Lyons; RHPs Domingo Acevedo, David Hale, Dan Otero, Nick Tropeano and Adam Warren; and Cs Kellin Deglan, Chris Iannetta, Erik Kratz, Wynston Sawyer and Josh Thole to minor league contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Designated RHP Matt Festa for assignment. Claimed OF Jose Siri off waivers from Cincinnati. Agreed to terms with LHP Marco Gonzales on a four-year contract for 2021-2024.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Dylan Covey and John Curtiss and OF Johnny Davis on minor league contracts.

Advertisement

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Signed OF Matt Joyce and RHP Brandon Kintzler to one-year contracts.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed LHP Anthony Arias and C/1B Dakota Phillips to contract extensions. Signed RHP Polo Portela.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Sent RHP J.D. Busfield to the Schaumburg Boomers to complete a previous trade.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Traded RHP J.D. Busfield to the Chicago Dogs of the American Association for a player to be named later. Signed C Nick Oddo.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Drew Petzing tight ends coach.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed G Josh Garnett.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed TE Cole Herdman.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Announced the retirement of TE Vernon Davis.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed OL Kwabena Asare and WR TJ Smith.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS — Signed PK Lewis Ward and P Richie Leone to one-year contract extensions.

SASKETCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS — Signed LB Cameron Judge to a one-year contract extension.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released QB Chris Steveler.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled RW Daniel Sprong from San Diego (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Joey Anderson from Binghamton (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Manitoba D Jimmy Oligny two games and Cleveland F Brett Gallant one game.

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Reassigned F Ty Ronning from Maine (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Matheus Rossetto from Athletico Paranaense (Série A-Brazil).

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired F Jürgen Locadia on loan from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Named James Collins head of sports science; Evan Allen director of sports medicine/trainer; Eric Bengston rehabilitation coordinator/assistant trainer; Marcelo Santos assistant coach, Harrison Hall trainer and Daniel Kirwan sports performance coach of Revolution II (USL League One); Emily Hess academy residency coodinator; and Darrell St. Jean academy athletic training associate.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Kevin Thelwell head of sport.

National Women’s Soccer League

REIGN FC — Traded F Shea Groom, D Megan Oyster and a conditional natural 2022 second-round draft pick to Houston for the rights to D Amber Brooks and F Sofia Huerta.

SKY BLUE — Agreed to terms with F Paige Monaghan on a two-year contract.

USL Championship

ORANGE COUNTY — Acquired M Cammy Palmer on loan from Partick Thistle (Championship-Scotland), D Matthew Shiels on loan from Dumbarton (League 1-Scotland) and D Danny Finlayson on loan from Glasgow Rangers (Premiership-Scotland).

SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed G Amal Knight and F Qudus Lawal.

National Independent Soccer Association

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed M Danny Szetela.

COLLEGE

BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Suspended Michigan hockey player Johnny Beecher for one game, as a result of an incident that occurred in a game against Ohio State on Feb. 1.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE — Named John McDaid coordinator of football officials.

ERSKINE — Named Kelly Burdeau interim sports information director, Ashlyn Felix assistant sports information director and Jai’P Prupis sports information student intern.

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON — Named Kevin Rodgers women’s volleyball coach.

FORDHAM — Named Liam Cadman assistant equipment manager.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.