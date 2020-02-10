Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned RHP Matt Festa outright to Tacoma (PCL).

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed RHP Nick Vincent and OF Billy Hamilton to minor league contracts.

BASKETBALL Women’s NBA

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Traded C Kalani Brown to Atlanta for G Brittney Sykes and C Marie Gülich.

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed G Layshia Clarendon.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Agreed to terms with S Chuck Clark on a three-year contract extension.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Troy Walters assistant wide receivers coach and Colt Anderson assistant special teams coach.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Connor Lewis offensive quality control coach.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Named Brandon Staley defensive coordinator, Kevin O’Connell offensive coordinator and John Bonamego special teams coordinator.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Dom Capers senior defensive assistant.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Jennifer King full-year coaching intern.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned G Andrew Hammond to Rochester (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Buddy Robinson to Stockton (AHL). Recalled D Alexander Yelesin from Stockton.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned F Jake Elmer from Maine (ECHL) to Hartford (AHL). Loaned D Jeff Taylor and F Lewis Zerter-Gossage from Hartford to Maine.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned G Kirill Ustimenko to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

SOCCER

U.S. SOCCER — Announced the resignation of beach soccer men’s national team coach Eddie Soto.

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed G Brad Guzan to a multi-year contract extension through the 2023 season.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Acquired D Ali Riley by transfer from Bayern Munich (Frauen-Bundesliga-Germany).

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed Fs Ashley Sanchez and Katie McClure, F/M/D Natalie Jacobs, M Averie Collins, D Kaiya McCullough and G Katie Lund.

TENNIS

WORLD TEAMTENNIS — Announced it is addind an expansion franchise in Chicago named the Chicago Smash, to begin play this year.

