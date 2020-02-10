Monday’s Sports Transactions

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Claimed LHP Jose Quijada off waivers from Miami.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned RHP Matt Festa outright to Tacoma (PCL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated RHP Burch Smith for assignment. Signed RHP Nick Vincent and OF Billy Hamilton to minor league contracts. Claimed LHP Jarlin Garcia off waivers from Miami.
LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Traded C Kalani Brown to Atlanta for G Brittney Sykes and C Marie Gülich.
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed G Layshia Clarendon.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Agreed to terms with S Chuck Clark on a three-year contract extension.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Troy Walters assistant wide receivers coach and Colt Anderson assistant special teams coach.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Connor Lewis offensive quality control coach.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Named Brandon Staley defensive coordinator, Kevin O’Connell offensive coordinator and John Bonamego special teams coordinator.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Dom Capers senior defensive assistant.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Jennifer King full-year coaching intern.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with DE Willie Jefferson on a two-year contract extension.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned G Andrew Hammond to Rochester (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Buddy Robinson to Stockton (AHL). Recalled D Alexander Yelesin from Stockton.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned F Jake Elmer from Maine (ECHL) to Hartford (AHL). Loaned D Jeff Taylor and F Lewis Zerter-Gossage from Hartford to Maine.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned G Kirill Ustimenko to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
U.S. SOCCER — Announced the resignation of beach soccer men’s national team coach Eddie Soto.
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed G Brad Guzan to a multi-year contract extension through the 2023 season.
|National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Acquired D Ali Riley by transfer from Bayern Munich (Frauen-Bundesliga-Germany).
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed Fs Ashley Sanchez and Katie McClure, F/M/D Natalie Jacobs, M Averie Collins, D Kaiya McCullough and G Katie Lund.
WORLD TEAMTENNIS — Announced it is addind an expansion franchise in Chicago named the Chicago Smash, to begin play this year.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Named Carlos Olivera director of social media and digital communications.
CHATTANOOGA — Named Landius Wilkerson defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator.
