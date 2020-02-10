Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Monday’s Sports Transactions

February 10, 2020 7:24 pm
 
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Claimed LHP Jose Quijada off waivers from Miami.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned RHP Matt Festa outright to Tacoma (PCL). Promoted Justin Hollander to vice president and assistant general manager, baseball operations.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with SS Nick Ahmed on a four-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated RHP Burch Smith for assignment. Signed RHP Nick Vincent and OF Billy Hamilton to minor league contracts. Claimed LHP Jarlin Garcia off waivers from Miami.

Advertisement
Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed OF Elijah MacNamee to a contract extension.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Sold the contract of C Michael Hernandez to Arizona (NL).

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Traded C Peyton Isaacson to Windy City.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHPs Dallas Bryan and Stephen Chamblee.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Traded RHP Brandon Barker to Southern Maryland (Atlantic).

BASKETBALL
Women’s NBA

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Traded C Kalani Brown to Atlanta for G Brittney Sykes and C Marie Gülich.

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed G Layshia Clarendon.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Agreed to terms with S Chuck Clark on a three-year contract extension.

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Troy Walters assistant wide receivers coach and Colt Anderson assistant special teams coach.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Connor Lewis offensive quality control coach.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Named Brandon Staley defensive coordinator, Kevin O’Connell offensive coordinator and John Bonamego special teams coordinator.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Dom Capers senior defensive assistant.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Alex Barrett and OL Jake Brendel and Jaryd Jones-Smith.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Jennifer King full-year coaching intern.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with DE Willie Jefferson on a two-year contract extension.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned G Andrew Hammond to Rochester (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Buddy Robinson to Stockton (AHL). Recalled D Alexander Yelesin from Stockton.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned F Jake Elmer from Maine (ECHL) to Hartford (AHL). Loaned D Jeff Taylor and F Lewis Zerter-Gossage from Hartford to Maine.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned G Kirill Ustimenko to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

SOCCER

U.S. SOCCER — Announced the resignation of beach soccer men’s national team coach Eddie Soto.

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed G Brad Guzan to a multi-year contract extension through the 2023 season.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Acquired D Ali Riley by transfer from Bayern Munich (Frauen-Bundesliga-Germany).

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed Fs Ashley Sanchez and Katie McClure, F/M/D Natalie Jacobs, M Averie Collins, D Kaiya McCullough and G Katie Lund.

TENNIS

WORLD TEAMTENNIS — Announced it is addind an expansion franchise in Chicago named the Chicago Smash, to begin play this year.

COLLEGE

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Named Carlos Olivera director of social media and digital communications.

CHATTANOOGA — Named Landius Wilkerson defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|11 CompTIA on the Hill 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course in Yuma, AZ

Today in History

1903: Congress adopts Expedition Act to enhance DOJ's trust-busting authority