Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Claimed LHP Jose Quijada off waivers from Miami.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned RHP Matt Festa outright to Tacoma (PCL). Promoted Justin Hollander to vice president and assistant general manager, baseball operations.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with SS Nick Ahmed on a four-year contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired OF Mookie Betts and LHP David Price and cash considerations from Boston for OF Alex Verdugo, INF Jeter Downs and C Connor Wong.

Advertisement

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated RHP Burch Smith for assignment. Signed RHP Nick Vincent and OF Billy Hamilton to minor league contracts. Claimed LHP Jarlin Garcia off waivers from Miami.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed OF Elijah MacNamee to a contract extension.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Sold the contract of C Michael Hernandez to Arizona (NL).

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Traded C Peyton Isaacson to Windy City.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHPs Dallas Bryan and Stephen Chamblee.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Traded RHP Brandon Barker to Southern Maryland (Atlantic).

BASKETBALL Women’s NBA

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Traded C Kalani Brown to Atlanta for G Brittney Sykes and C Marie Gülich.

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed G Layshia Clarendon.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Agreed to terms with S Chuck Clark on a three-year contract extension.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Troy Walters assistant wide receivers coach and Colt Anderson assistant special teams coach.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Connor Lewis offensive quality control coach.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Named Brandon Staley defensive coordinator, Kevin O’Connell offensive coordinator and John Bonamego special teams coordinator.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Dom Capers senior defensive assistant.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Alex Barrett and OL Jake Brendel and Jaryd Jones-Smith.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Jennifer King full-year coaching intern.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with DE Willie Jefferson on a two-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned G Andrew Hammond to Rochester (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Buddy Robinson to Stockton (AHL). Recalled D Alexander Yelesin from Stockton.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned F Jake Elmer from Maine (ECHL) to Hartford (AHL). Loaned D Jeff Taylor and F Lewis Zerter-Gossage from Hartford to Maine.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned G Kirill Ustimenko to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

SOCCER

U.S. SOCCER — Announced the resignation of beach soccer men’s national team coach Eddie Soto.

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed G Brad Guzan to a multi-year contract extension through the 2023 season.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Acquired D Ali Riley by transfer from Bayern Munich (Frauen-Bundesliga-Germany).

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed Fs Ashley Sanchez and Katie McClure, F/M/D Natalie Jacobs, M Averie Collins, D Kaiya McCullough and G Katie Lund.

TENNIS

WORLD TEAMTENNIS — Announced it is addind an expansion franchise in Chicago named the Chicago Smash, to begin play this year.

COLLEGE

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Named Carlos Olivera director of social media and digital communications.

CHATTANOOGA — Named Landius Wilkerson defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.