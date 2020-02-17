Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jared Hughes on a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Scott Blewett, Carlos Hernandez, Jakob Junis, Glenn Sparkman and Kyle Zimmer; LHP Tim Hill; INF Adalberto Mondesi, INF-OF Hunter Dozier and OF Bubba Starling.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Cody Anderson to a minor league contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Promoted Alex Anthopoulos to president/baseball operations and general manager and signed him to a contract extension through 2024. Signed manager Brian Snitker, catching coach Sal Fasano, pitching coach Rick Kranitz, bullpen coach Marty Reed, hitting coach Kevin Seitzer, third base coach Ron Washington, bench coach Walt Weiss, first base/outfield coach Eric Young Sr. and assistant hitting coach José Castro through the 2021 season.

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with 2B Jason Kipnis on a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Re-signed F Emma Meesseman.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Terminated the contracts of CB T.J. Carrie, TE Demetrius Harris, G Eric Kush and LB Adarius Taylor.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed RW Taylor Leier.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Traded F Blake Coleman to Tampa Bay for F Nolan Foote and a conditional first-round draft pick in 2020 or 2021.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI — Signed M Rodolfo Pizarro.

