Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

MLB — Suspended Houston Astros RHP Francis Martes for 162-game without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Anthony Verni vice president/corporate sponsorships.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jared Hughes on a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Tim Hill, INF Adalberto Mondesi, INF-OF Hunter Dozier, OF Bubba Starling and RHPs Scott Blewett, Carlos Hernandez, Jakob Junis, Glenn Sparkman and Kyle Zimmer on one-year contracts.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with LHP Ryan Buchter to a minor league contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Cory Gearrin on a minor league contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Cody Anderson, OF Carlos Gonzalez and OF Collin Cowgill to minor league contracts.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Promoted Alex Anthopoulos to president/baseball operations and general manager and signed him to a contract extension through 2024. Signed manager Brian Snitker, catching coach Sal Fasano, pitching coach Rick Kranitz, bullpen coach Marty Reed, hitting coach Kevin Seitzer, third base coach Ron Washington, bench coach Walt Weiss, first base/outfield coach Eric Young Sr. and assistant hitting coach José Castro through the 2021 season.

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with 2B Jason Kipnis on a minor league contract.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Traded C Danny De La Calle to Evansville (Frontier) for a player to be named.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Drew Beyer to a contract extension. Signed 3B Mauricio Ramos.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed OF John Toppa.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed SS Manny Jefferson and 1B Sean Phalen.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed Cs Tyler Sandoval and John Tuttle.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Re-signed F Emma Meesseman.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Terminated the contracts of CB T.J. Carrie, TE Demetrius Harris, G Eric Kush and LB Adarius Taylor.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Named Matt Raich special defensive assistant/assistant defensive line coach and Jerrod Johnson offensive quality control coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed RW Taylor Leier.

CALGARY FLAMES — Placed F Derek Ryan on IR, retroactive to Thursday.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Traded F Blake Coleman to Tampa Bay for F Nolan Foote and a conditional first-round draft pick in 2020 or 2021.

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Reassigned D Miles Gendron to Reading (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Allen D Stepan Falkovsky two games.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI — Signed M Rodolfo Pizarro.

COLLEGE

EASTERN MICHIGAN — Named Brandon Blaney tight ends coach, LaMarcus Hicks cornerbacks coach and Mike Piatkowski quarterbacks coach. Offensive line coach James Patton will be run game coordinator, Fred Reed safeties coach and pass game coordinator and special teams coordinator Jay Nunez will be the defensive tackles coach.

