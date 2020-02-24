Listen Live Sports

Monday’s Sports Transactions

February 24, 2020 5:18 pm
 
1 min read
      
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

National League

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with 2B Brian Dozier on a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed K Mason Crosby to a contract extension.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired F Markus Hannikainen from Columbus in exchange for Arizona’s seventh-round draft pick.

CALGARY FLAMES — Reassigned F Buddy Robinson to Stockton (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Traded C Nathan Noel to Philadelphia for D T.J. Brennan. Traded D Erik Gustafsson in exchange for a third-round pick.

DALLAS STARS — Traded D Emil Djuse to Buffalo for a sixth-round pick.

EDMONTON OILERS — Acquired W Andreas Athanasiou and minor league LW Ryan Kuffner from the Detroit Red Wings for C Sam Gagner and two second-round draft picks

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Nick Merkley to Binghamton (AHL). Traded RW Wayne Simmonds to Buffalo for a conditional 2021 fifth-round pick.

VANCOUVER CANUKS — Traded minor-league G Zane McIntyre to New Jersey for G Louis Domingue.

AHL

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled D Charle Edouard D’Astous from Toledo (ECHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

CHICAGO FIRE FC — Signed M Gaston Gimenez to a DP contract.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed G John Pulskamp to 3-year contract.

LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Acquired general allocation money from Kansas City in exchange for the Homegrown rights to G John Pulskamp.

