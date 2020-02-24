Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

National League

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with 2B Brian Dozier on a minor league contract.

Minor League Baseball

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Dylan Brammer to a contract extension.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Cole Bellair to a contract extension. Signed OF Jay Hayes and INF Daniel Valerio.

FOOTBALL National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed K Mason Crosby to a contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired F Markus Hannikainen from Columbus in exchange for Arizona’s seventh-round pick. Assigned G Adin Hill and D Aaron Ness to Tucson (AHL). Recalled D Aaron Ness from Tucson.

BOSTON BRUINS — Traded F Danton Heinen to Anaheim for F Nick Ritchie.

CALGARY FLAMES — Reassigned F Buddy Robinson to Stockton (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Traded F Erik Haula and Lucas Wallmark, D Chase Priskie and F Eetu Luostarinen to Florida for F Vincent Trocheck.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Traded C Nathan Noel to Philadelphia for D T.J. Brennan. Traded D Erik Gustafsson in exchange for a third-round pick. Acquired G Malcolm Subban, D Slava Demin and a second-round pick from Vegas. Sent G Robin Lehner to Toronto for unsigned draft choice F Martins Dzierkals.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Traded D Calle Rosen to Toronto for G Michael Hutchinson. Traded 2021 fourth-round pick to Ottawa for F Vladislav Namestnikov.

DALLAS STARS — Traded D Emil Djuse to Buffalo for a sixth-round pick.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Gustav Lindstrom to Grand Rapids (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Acquired W Andreas Athanasiou and minor league LW Ryan Kuffner from the Detroit Red Wings for C Sam Gagner and two second-round picks. Traded 2021 fifth-round pick for F Tyler Ennis.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Traded D Derek Forbort to Calgary for a fourth-round pick.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Nick Merkley to Binghamton (AHL). Traded RW Wayne Simmonds to Buffalo for a conditional 2021 fifth-round pick. Acquired LW Janne Kuokkanen, D Fredrik Claesson and conditional fourth-round pick from Carolina for Sami Vatanen. Assigned D Colton White to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled F Michael McLeod and D Fredrik Claesson from Binghamton (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Traded conditional first-round pick, second-round pick and conditional 2022 third-round pick to Ottawa for F Jean-Gabriel Pageau. Acquired D Jordan Schmaltz from Toronto for F Matt Lorito.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Traded F Matthew Peca to Ottawa for F Aaron Luchuk and 2022 seventh-round pick.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Traded F Kyle Criscuolo and a fourth-round pick to Anaheim for F Derek Grant. Traded 2021 fifth-round pick to Montreal for F Nate Thompson.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Traded F Dominik Kahun to Buffalo for F Evan Rodriques and Conor Sheary. Traded conditional 2021 third-round pick to San Jose for F Patrick Marleau.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Traded minor-league G Zane McIntyre to New Jersey for G Louis Domingue.

AHL

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled D Charle Edouard D’Astous from Toledo (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

CHICAGO FIRE FC — Signed M Gaston Gimenez to a DP contract.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed G John Pulskamp to 3-year contract.

LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Acquired general allocation money from Kansas City in exchange for the Homegrown rights to G John Pulskamp.

