Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Monday’s Sports Transactions

February 24, 2020 10:30 pm
 
3 min read
      
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

National League

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with 2B Brian Dozier on a minor league contract.

Minor League Baseball

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Dylan Brammer to a contract extension.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Cole Bellair to a contract extension. Signed OF Jay Hayes and INF Daniel Valerio.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed K Mason Crosby to a contract extension.

Advertisement
HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired F Markus Hannikainen from Columbus in exchange for Arizona’s seventh-round pick. Assigned G Adin Hill and D Aaron Ness to Tucson (AHL). Recalled D Aaron Ness from Tucson.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

BOSTON BRUINS — Traded F Danton Heinen to Anaheim for F Nick Ritchie.

CALGARY FLAMES — Reassigned F Buddy Robinson to Stockton (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Traded F Erik Haula and Lucas Wallmark, D Chase Priskie and F Eetu Luostarinen to Florida for F Vincent Trocheck.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Traded C Nathan Noel to Philadelphia for D T.J. Brennan. Traded D Erik Gustafsson in exchange for a third-round pick. Acquired G Malcolm Subban, D Slava Demin and a second-round pick from Vegas. Sent G Robin Lehner to Toronto for unsigned draft choice F Martins Dzierkals.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Traded D Calle Rosen to Toronto for G Michael Hutchinson. Traded 2021 fourth-round pick to Ottawa for F Vladislav Namestnikov.

DALLAS STARS — Traded D Emil Djuse to Buffalo for a sixth-round pick.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Gustav Lindstrom to Grand Rapids (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Acquired W Andreas Athanasiou and minor league LW Ryan Kuffner from the Detroit Red Wings for C Sam Gagner and two second-round picks. Traded 2021 fifth-round pick for F Tyler Ennis.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Traded D Derek Forbort to Calgary for a fourth-round pick.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Nick Merkley to Binghamton (AHL). Traded RW Wayne Simmonds to Buffalo for a conditional 2021 fifth-round pick. Acquired LW Janne Kuokkanen, D Fredrik Claesson and conditional fourth-round pick from Carolina for Sami Vatanen. Assigned D Colton White to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled F Michael McLeod and D Fredrik Claesson from Binghamton (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Traded conditional first-round pick, second-round pick and conditional 2022 third-round pick to Ottawa for F Jean-Gabriel Pageau. Acquired D Jordan Schmaltz from Toronto for F Matt Lorito.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Traded F Matthew Peca to Ottawa for F Aaron Luchuk and 2022 seventh-round pick.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Traded F Kyle Criscuolo and a fourth-round pick to Anaheim for F Derek Grant. Traded 2021 fifth-round pick to Montreal for F Nate Thompson.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Traded F Dominik Kahun to Buffalo for F Evan Rodriques and Conor Sheary. Traded conditional 2021 third-round pick to San Jose for F Patrick Marleau.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Traded minor-league G Zane McIntyre to New Jersey for G Louis Domingue.

AHL

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled D Charle Edouard D’Astous from Toledo (ECHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

CHICAGO FIRE FC — Signed M Gaston Gimenez to a DP contract.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed G John Pulskamp to 3-year contract.

LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Acquired general allocation money from Kansas City in exchange for the Homegrown rights to G John Pulskamp.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound