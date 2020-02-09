Listen Live Sports

Monfils beats Pospisil to win a 3rd Open Sud de France title

February 9, 2020 1:02 pm
 
MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — Gaël Monfils beat Vasek Pospisil 7-5, 6-3 on Sunday to win the Open Sud de France title for a third time, equaling French countryman Richard Gasquet’s tournament record.

The ninth-ranked Monfils saved all four break points he faced in winning his first title of the season and ninth of his career.

“Hopefully I can have some more success,” said Monfils, who has won three of his four finals in the southern French city of Montpellier. “I am very pleased about my performance today. I think I played very solid again and I was very happy with the way I handled the key moments.”

Monfils improved to 6-0 in career matches against Pospisil, ranked No. 132 and still searching for his first career title. He has lost both finals in his career.

The 29-year-old Canadian, blighted by injuries since he reached a career-high ranking of 25th in 2014, is hopeful that his best form is coming back.

“It was an incredible week. I had great wins and I feel like I am definitely improving week by week,” Pospisil said. “I will try to rest now, take a couple of days easy and get ready for the next event.”

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

