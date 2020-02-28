Listen Live Sports

Monmouth looks for home win vs Manhattan

February 28, 2020 3:30 pm
 
Manhattan (12-14, 8-9) vs. Monmouth (16-11, 10-6)

OceanFirst Bank Center, West Long Branch, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth looks for its fifth straight win over Manhattan at OceanFirst Bank Center. The last victory for the Jaspers at Monmouth was an 87-76 win on Feb. 1, 2015.

TEAM LEADERS: The Jaspers have been led by Pauly Paulicap and Tykei Greene. Paulicap is averaging 10.1 points and 6.2 rebounds while Greene is putting up 10.2 points and five rebounds per game. The Hawks have been led by Ray Salnave and Deion Hammond, who have combined to score 30.1 points per outing.SOLID SALNAVE: Salnave has connected on 37.3 percent of the 118 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 87.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Monmouth is 0-6 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 16-5 when it scores at least 64.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Monmouth is a perfect 8-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Hawks are 8-11 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Monmouth has committed a turnover on just 17.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all MAAC teams. The Hawks have turned the ball over only 12.9 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

