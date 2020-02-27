Listen Live Sports

Monmouth looks to sweep Rider

February 27, 2020 6:30 am
 
Monmouth (16-11, 10-6) vs. Rider (15-12, 9-8)

Alumni Gymnasium, Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth goes for the season sweep over Rider after winning the previous matchup in West Long Branch. The teams last played each other on Feb. 2, when Rider made only 17 free throws on 22 attempts while the Hawks hit 26 of 35 en route to a 90-84 victory.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Dimencio Vaughn has accounted for 44 percent of all Rider field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 21 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Monmouth is 0-6 when its offense scores 63 points or fewer. Rider is a perfect 9-0 when it holds opponents to 64 or fewer points.

WINNING WHEN: The Broncs are 9-0 when they hold opposing teams to 64 points or fewer and 6-12 when opponents exceed 64 points. The Hawks are 8-0 when they score at least 75 points and 8-11 on the year when falling short of 75.

DID YOU KNOW: Rider is ranked second among MAAC teams with an average of 71.7 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

