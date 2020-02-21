Monmouth (NJ) 65, Marist 61, OT

MONMOUTH (NJ) (15-11)

Traore 2-8 0-0 4, Chaput 1-5 0-0 3, Hammond 3-12 1-3 7, McClary 3-5 0-0 6, Salnave 2-9 9-9 13, Martin 3-3 3-6 10, Papas 4-10 3-5 12, Rutty 2-3 1-4 5, Pillari 1-4 1-2 3, Gabriel 1-1 0-0 2, Ibiezugbe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 18-29 65.

MARIST (6-18)

Jones 3-8 2-2 8, Cubbage 2-6 1-1 6, Herasme 4-11 3-5 15, Sagl 5-12 1-2 16, Saint-Furcy 0-5 0-0 0, Bell 4-12 0-0 12, Sjoberg 0-0 4-6 4, Makeny 0-0 0-0 0, Tordoff 0-0 0-0 0, Cavanaugh 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-55 11-16 61.

Halftime_Monmouth (NJ) 23-22. 3-Point Goals_Monmouth (NJ) 3-21 (Martin 1-1, Chaput 1-2, Papas 1-6, McClary 0-1, Pillari 0-2, Salnave 0-4, Hammond 0-5), Marist 14-41 (Sagl 5-11, Bell 4-11, Herasme 4-11, Cubbage 1-2, Cavanaugh 0-1, Saint-Furcy 0-5). Rebounds_Monmouth (NJ) 39 (Traore 8), Marist 39 (Bell, Sjoberg 8). Assists_Monmouth (NJ) 7 (Papas 5), Marist 13 (Cubbage 5). Total Fouls_Monmouth (NJ) 16, Marist 24. A_1,235 (3,200).

