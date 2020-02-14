Monmouth (NJ) 85, Canisius 71

MONMOUTH (NJ) (14-10)

Traore 3-4 2-2 8, Chaput 2-3 4-6 8, Hammond 4-9 1-2 11, McClary 1-2 2-3 4, Salnave 5-8 4-6 14, Martin 2-7 0-0 4, Papas 8-12 9-10 32, Rutty 1-4 0-0 2, Pillari 0-5 0-0 0, Gabriel 0-0 0-0 0, Ibiezugbe 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 27-55 22-30 85.

CANISIUS (9-16)

Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Fritz 2-7 3-3 8, White 2-4 1-3 6, Henderson 3-7 2-2 11, Johnson 6-13 5-6 18, Brandon 7-17 1-2 17, Hitchon 2-5 0-0 4, Harried 2-6 0-0 4, Hadzic 0-1 0-0 0, St. Louis 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 25-62 13-17 71.

Halftime_Canisius 36-30. 3-Point Goals_Monmouth (NJ) 9-23 (Papas 7-11, Hammond 2-5, Chaput 0-1, Salnave 0-1, Martin 0-2, Pillari 0-3), Canisius 8-25 (Henderson 3-6, Brandon 2-6, Fritz 1-2, White 1-2, Johnson 1-5, Hadzic 0-1, Harried 0-3). Rebounds_Monmouth (NJ) 32 (Martin, Rutty 6), Canisius 32 (Fritz 8). Assists_Monmouth (NJ) 9 (Chaput 3), Canisius 16 (Johnson 7). Total Fouls_Monmouth (NJ) 20, Canisius 23. A_883 (2,176).

