Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Monmouth (NJ) 89, Quinnipiac 78

February 23, 2020 4:14 pm
 
< a min read
      

QUINNIPIAC (12-14)

Falzon 8-12 4-5 24, Marfo 1-3 7-10 9, Rigoni 0-4 0-0 0, Kelly 7-12 0-0 20, Williams 2-9 2-2 7, Pinkney 2-2 1-5 5, McGuire 0-0 2-2 2, Pickron 1-8 1-1 3, Balanc 3-6 0-0 8, Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 17-25 78.

MONMOUTH (NJ) (16-11)

Traore 3-7 2-2 8, Chaput 2-4 0-1 5, Hammond 5-15 0-0 12, McClary 1-4 0-0 2, Salnave 5-11 3-3 14, M.Martin 4-5 3-3 12, Rutty 4-5 1-3 9, Papas 2-6 4-6 10, Pillari 4-6 0-0 12, Gabriel 2-2 0-0 5, Ibiezugbe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-65 13-18 89.

Halftime_Monmouth (NJ) 50-36. 3-Point Goals_Quinnipiac 13-33 (Kelly 6-10, Falzon 4-7, Balanc 2-2, Williams 1-6, Pickron 0-4, Rigoni 0-4), Monmouth (NJ) 12-29 (Pillari 4-6, Papas 2-4, Hammond 2-9, Gabriel 1-1, M.Martin 1-1, Chaput 1-2, Salnave 1-6). Rebounds_Quinnipiac 38 (Marfo 13), Monmouth (NJ) 26 (Traore 6). Assists_Quinnipiac 15 (Williams 5), Monmouth (NJ) 21 (Chaput, Salnave 6). Total Fouls_Quinnipiac 21, Monmouth (NJ) 19. A_2,476 (4,100).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|26 Federal Networks 2020
2|26 Biometrics for Government & Law...
2|27 Cyber Bytes Networking Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Technician learns gender of his child aboard USS Eisenhower

Today in History

1951: 22nd Amendment ratified, limits presidents to two terms