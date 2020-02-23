Monmouth (NJ) 89, Quinnipiac 78

QUINNIPIAC (12-14)

Falzon 8-12 4-5 24, Marfo 1-3 7-10 9, Rigoni 0-4 0-0 0, Kelly 7-12 0-0 20, Williams 2-9 2-2 7, Pinkney 2-2 1-5 5, McGuire 0-0 2-2 2, Pickron 1-8 1-1 3, Balanc 3-6 0-0 8, Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 17-25 78.

MONMOUTH (NJ) (16-11)

Traore 3-7 2-2 8, Chaput 2-4 0-1 5, Hammond 5-15 0-0 12, McClary 1-4 0-0 2, Salnave 5-11 3-3 14, M.Martin 4-5 3-3 12, Rutty 4-5 1-3 9, Papas 2-6 4-6 10, Pillari 4-6 0-0 12, Gabriel 2-2 0-0 5, Ibiezugbe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-65 13-18 89.

Halftime_Monmouth (NJ) 50-36. 3-Point Goals_Quinnipiac 13-33 (Kelly 6-10, Falzon 4-7, Balanc 2-2, Williams 1-6, Pickron 0-4, Rigoni 0-4), Monmouth (NJ) 12-29 (Pillari 4-6, Papas 2-4, Hammond 2-9, Gabriel 1-1, M.Martin 1-1, Chaput 1-2, Salnave 1-6). Rebounds_Quinnipiac 38 (Marfo 13), Monmouth (NJ) 26 (Traore 6). Assists_Quinnipiac 15 (Williams 5), Monmouth (NJ) 21 (Chaput, Salnave 6). Total Fouls_Quinnipiac 21, Monmouth (NJ) 19. A_2,476 (4,100).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.